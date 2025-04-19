Jaxson Hayes News: Invisible in Game 1 loss

Hayes amassed one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over eight minutes during Saturday's 117-95 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite starting, Hayes barely saw the floor, a worrying sign for the Lakers. While he has been an adequate starting option, Hayes is far from an elite center. His inability to spread the floor and limited defensive capabilities could see him used as more of an emergency option, rather than a consistent part of the rotation.