Jaxson Hayes News: Non-factor in Game 3 loss
Hayes produced two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over nine minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Hayes continues to be a non-factor, having now played fewer than 10 minutes in each of the three playoff games. He has scored a total of five points, and at this point, it's clear the Lakers will need to upgrade their center position if and when this season comes to an end.
