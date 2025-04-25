Jaxson Hayes News: Non-factor in Game 3 loss

Hayes produced two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over nine minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hayes continues to be a non-factor, having now played fewer than 10 minutes in each of the three playoff games. He has scored a total of five points, and at this point, it's clear the Lakers will need to upgrade their center position if and when this season comes to an end.