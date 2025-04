Brown (knee) is questionable for Game 5 against the Magic on Tuesday.

Brown was also questionable for Boston's last two games due to ongoing right knee concerns, but he managed to push through it. Through four postseason games, Brown holds averages of 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 49.2 percent shooting from the field.