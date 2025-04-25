Jaylen Brown Injury: Late addition to report Friday

Brown is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Magic due to a right knee posterior impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown was a late addition to the injury report due to the lingering right knee issue, though he has yet to miss a game this series. If the star swingman is ruled out for Game 3, Sam Hauser will likely see an uptick in playing time. Brown has averaged 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.0 minutes per game over two appearances in the first round.