Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee posterior impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown has appeared in the last three games after missing three contests due to a right knee issue that now has his status for Monday in the air. If he is unable to go, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for increased minutes.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
