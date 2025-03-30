Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee posterior impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown has appeared in the last three games after missing three contests due to a right knee issue that now has his status for Monday in the air. If he is unable to go, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for increased minutes.
