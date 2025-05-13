Jaylen Brown News: Comes close to double-double

Brown finished Monday's 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes.

Brown ended just three boards shy of a double-double, and he's been remarkably consistent as a scoring weapon for the Celtics. However, he's taken on a more secondary role behind Jayson Tatum (lower leg) and Derrick White. Brown has scored at least 19 points in eight consecutive playoff appearances and is averaging 20.5 points per game in the current series against the Knicks.