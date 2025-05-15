Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:44am

Brown ended with 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks aimed to slow Brown down in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles), and while his scoring numbers weren't as eye-popping as Derrick White's, his overall stat line was impressive. Brown emerged as a reliable facilitator and dished out 12 dimes while ending just two boards shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the current postseason. The Celtics need Brown to be at his best if they're going to erase the 3-2 deficit and set up a rematch against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game in the current series against the Knicks.

