Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Pours in 19 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Brown recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brown finished as one of five Celtics to score at least 15 points, though he was fairly inefficient in the win. The 28-year-old forward has struggled with efficiency in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from beyond the arc. He has averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 40.7 minutes per game in three second-round appearances.

