Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Solid night as Celtics advance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Brown finished Tuesday's 120-89 win over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Brown started all five games of the series despite a pesky knee ailment, and the dynamic forward finished with averages of 23.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in the first round. He also shot 49.4 percent from the floor during the five-game set.

