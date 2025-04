Brown (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Magic, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown has been dealing with a right knee issue lately, but he will be able to play through it once again Sunday. Through three games this postseason, Brown has averaged 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.