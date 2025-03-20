Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Nowell headshot

Jaylen Nowell Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Nowell missed Wednesday's G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants with a left hamstring issue.

This is a new issue for Nowell, though it's possible he was held out for maintenance -- this was the second leg of a back-to-back set and Nowell had 32 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-120 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jaylen Nowell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
