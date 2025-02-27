Jaylen Nowell News: Continues standout play in G League

Nowell posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Nowell's 19 points tied a team high Wednesday alongside AJ Johnson. Across 17 contests during the G League regular season, Nowell has been a standout performer with averages of 23.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes while shooting 49.5 percent from deep.