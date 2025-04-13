Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Sims News: Back with Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 7:35am

Sims signed a rest-of-season contract with the Hornets on Sunday.

Sims averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.2 minutes per game across five outings with the Hornets since signing his first 10-day contract April 3. He's eligible to play in Charlotte's regular-season finale against the Celtics on Sunday but will likely operate behind KJ Simpson and Damion Baugh.

