Jaylen Sims News: Reaches free agency

Sims became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Hornets expired.

After inking his 10-day deal on April 3, Sims appeared in each of the Hornets' ensuing five games, averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.2 minutes. Charlotte would have to re-sign Sims to a rest-of-season contract prior to Sunday's game against the Celtics in order to make him eligible to play in the finale.