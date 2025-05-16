Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Plays well in 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 9:24am

Williams closed Thursday's 119-107 loss to Denver in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.

Isaiah Hartenstein was in some foul trouble as he continued to match up with Nikola Jokic, so credit to Williams for stepping up with some quality minutes off the bench. Williams has been used sparingly in the postseason, averaging 9.5 minutes per night with 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now