Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Absent once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:55pm

Tyson (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Tyson will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set, and given that this will be his fourth consecutive absence, it wouldn't be surprising if he's also sidelined for the matchup against the Pistons on Friday. That said, the 22-year-old has received little playing time of late, so his absence won't generate too much of an issue in the Cavaliers' rotation.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
