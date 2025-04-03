Jaylon Tyson News: Gets garbage-time run in return

Tyson (knee) played the final 2:11 of Wednesday's 124-105 win over the Knicks, finishing with one rebound, one assist and one turnover.

Tyson missed the Cavaliers' previous six games due to a left knee bone bruise before returning to action Wednesday. Though Cleveland was without Ty Jerome (knee) and Dean Wade (illness) on Wednesday, Tyson wasn't featured in the rotation, as all of his playing time came well after the outcome as decided.