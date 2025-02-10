Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Tatum (knee) was not present at Monday's morning shootaround, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reports.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown (knee) are both listed as questionable, but neither player took the floor for shootaround which is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. With just two games left before the All-Star break, the Celtics could be entertaining a maintenance day for them.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
