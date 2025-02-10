Jayson Tatum Injury: Absent from shootaround
Tatum (knee) was not present at Monday's morning shootaround, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reports.
Tatum and Jaylen Brown (knee) are both listed as questionable, but neither player took the floor for shootaround which is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. With just two games left before the All-Star break, the Celtics could be entertaining a maintenance day for them.
