Jayson Tatum Injury: Doubtful to return Monday

Tatum is doubtful to return during Monday's game against the Kings due to a sprained left ankle.

Tatum came down on an opposing player's foot on a three-point attempt during the third quarter. The superstar appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain, and he stayed on the floor for an extended period. If Tatum is unable to return Monday, he'll finish the game with 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 26 minutes.