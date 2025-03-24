Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 2:11pm

Tatum exited in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings after suffering an apparent left ankle injury, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The superstar forward came down on an opposing player's foot, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain while staying on the floor for an extended period. Tatum was able to stay in and shoot free throws before heading to the locker room, and he was able to walk off the court without any assistance. The Celtics should provide an update on Tatum's status shortly.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now