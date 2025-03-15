Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to right knee tendinopathy, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is in danger of missing Saturday's contest after logging 37 minutes in the first leg of Boston's back-to-back against Miami. If Tatum is ultimately forced to sit out due to his knee issue, Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
