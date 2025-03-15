Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to right knee tendinopathy, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tatum is in danger of missing Saturday's contest after logging 37 minutes in the first leg of Boston's back-to-back against Miami. If Tatum is ultimately forced to sit out due to his knee issue, Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time.
