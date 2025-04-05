Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Tatum (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Tatum is coming off a near triple-double in Friday's game against the Suns, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. However, he's dealing with a sprained left ankle, which could keep him sidelined Sunday against Washington. If Tatum cannot play, the Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser to help shoulder the load.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now