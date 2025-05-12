Jayson Tatum Injury: Leaves for locker room Monday

Tatum was helped to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Tatum went down after a non-contact injury and was unable to put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the court. The superstar is unlikely to return in the final minutes of the game. If he doesn't, he'll finish the game with 42 points (16-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 40 minutes.