Jayson Tatum Injury: Questionable for Monday

Tatum (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The right knee tendinopathy has been a lingering issue for Tatum, who has dealt with several different issues but missed only one outing since Jan. 1. If the superstar is sidelined Monday, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and Torrey Craig are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Tatum has averaged 32.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest.