Jayson Tatum Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Tatum is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee tendinopathy, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum has been dealing with this knee injury for quite some time, and while the questionable tag isn't encouraging, the superstar forward has been playing through this injury more often than not. A decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 dimes per game in his seven appearances this month.