Jayson Tatum Injury: To undergo MRI on Tuesday

Tatum didn't return to Monday's 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to an apparent right lower-leg injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum suffered a non-contact injury while going for the ball and was helped off the court with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. The superstar was unable to put any weight on his right leg and required a wheelchair to get down the tunnel. He finished the game with 42 points (16-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 40 minutes. The Celtics are expected to provide an update on Tatum's status for Wednesday's win-or-go-home Game 5 by Tuesday night.