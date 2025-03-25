Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Unlikely to play against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 4:51pm

Tatum (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Suns, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum sprained his left ankle against Sacramento on Monday and is now expected to remain sidelined versus Phoenix. However, the star forward not initially being ruled out is a good sign that he avoided a significant injury. If Tatum is ultimately downgraded to out, Al Horford and Sam Hauser should receive increased playing time.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
