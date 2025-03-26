Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 1:20pm

Tatum (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum went from doubtful to questionable after participating in Boston's morning shootaround. The superstar forward has been filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he sprained his ankle during Monday's win over the Kings, finishing with 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. Tatum is trending in the right direction but can be considered a true game-time decision Wednesday.

