Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Won't play Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 3:24pm

Tatum (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Tatum will miss a playoff game for the first time in his NBA career Wednesday while nursing his wrist injury. The Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser and Al Horford to shoulder the load with the superstar forward on the mend. Torrey Craig may also see more time on the floor.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
