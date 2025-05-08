Jayson Tatum News: Another rough night Wednesday

Tatum produced 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum was unable to get the job done, delivering a modest performance as the Celtics blew a 20-point lead against the Knicks. He had a chance to seal the victory but appeared to mismanage the clock, forcing up a questionable shot as opposed to simply attacking the basket when given the opportunity. Now trailing 2-0 in the series, Boston will need to regroup ahead of Saturday's Game 3.