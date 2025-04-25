Jayson Tatum News: Available for Game 3

Tatum (wrist) has been upgraded to available for Game 3 against the Magic on Friday, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum was upgraded to questionable earlier Friday, and in the end, the star forward will give it a go after missing Game 2 of the series. Even if he's not 100 percent healthy, Tatum should be the Celtics' go-to option on offense. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 72 regular-season appearances.