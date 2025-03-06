Jayson Tatum News: Carries Boston to blowout victory

Tatum finished with 35 points (14-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 win over Philadelphia.

The Celtics decided to rest several key rotation pieces in the second half of this back-to-back set, but Tatum handled something close to his regular workload after sitting Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers. The star forward reached the 30-point mark just for the second time since the All-Star break, but Tatum's role as the Celtics' go-to scoring weapon isn't under any sort of threat.