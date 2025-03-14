Jayson Tatum News: Cleared to play Friday

Tatum (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum will shake off a questionable tag due to the lingering right knee injury and suit up Friday. However, it's possible that the Celtics will choose to hold him out of the second leg of their back-to-back set during Saturday's matchup against the Nets. Tatum has made an appearance in three of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 36.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.7 steals across 39.0 minutes per contest.