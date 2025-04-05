Jayson Tatum News: Comes close to triple-double

Tatum racked up 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 123-103 victory over the Suns.

Tatum had a rough shooting performance from beyond the arc, but that's perhaps the only negative aspect of this performance. The star forward finished just two boards and two dimes away from a triple-double while the Celtics cruised to a 20-point victory. Tatum has been one of the most consistent superstars in the league this season, and while his scoring numbers have regressed a bit of late, it shouldn't be anything that should worry fantasy managers. All things considered, Tatum is ending the campaign on a strong note even though the Celtics have already booked a postseason berth. He's averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks across 33.9 minutes per game over his last seven outings.