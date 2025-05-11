Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Tatum ended with 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Payton Pritchard might have led the Celtics in scoring, but there's no question Tatum made a huge impact in more ways than just putting up points. He finished just one rebound and three assists away from a triple-double. Furthermore, Tatum also experienced an uptick in his shooting numbers. He made only 28.6 percent of his field goals during the first two games of the series but that number increased to 40 percent in this Game 3 win.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now