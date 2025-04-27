Jayson Tatum News: Dominates in Game 4 victory

Tatum registered 37 points (10-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum hit the ground running, leading all scorers with 37 points as Boston drew to within one win of clinching its first-round series against Orlando. Despite continuing to deal with a wrist injury, Tatum has been able to lead from the front, scoring 36 and 37 points in his two games since missing Game 2. The series will now shift back to Boston, where the Celtics will look to wrap things in Game 5 on Tuesday.