Jayson Tatum News: Flirts with triple-double in return

Tatum (knee) provided 33 points (12-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

After missing Monday's game against Utah with a right knee tendinopathy, Tatum recorded his 26th game of the season with at least 30 points while flirting with what could've been his third triple-double of the campaign. The All-Star forward has averaged 28.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 38.0 minutes over nine games since the All-Star break. With the 47-19 Celtics appearing unlikely to catch the East-leading Cavaliers for the top seed in the conference, it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston continue to monitor Tatum's knee down the stretch of the year.