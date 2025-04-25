Jayson Tatum News: Leads all scorers in return
Tatum totaled 36 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 95-93 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum returned to action after missing the previous game due to a wrist injury, leading all scorers with 36 points. Despite his heroics, the Celtics fell short, affording the Magic a vital Game 3 victory. While it is likely Tatum will have to work through the pain moving forward, expect to see him in the lineup when the two teams meet again Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now