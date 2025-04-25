Jayson Tatum News: Leads all scorers in return

Tatum totaled 36 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 95-93 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum returned to action after missing the previous game due to a wrist injury, leading all scorers with 36 points. Despite his heroics, the Celtics fell short, affording the Magic a vital Game 3 victory. While it is likely Tatum will have to work through the pain moving forward, expect to see him in the lineup when the two teams meet again Sunday.