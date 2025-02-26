Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Leads offensively as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:56pm

Tatum notched 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.

Tatum did all he could to help lift the shorthanded Celtics in Wednesday's contest, pacing Boston in scoring while finishing as one of three players with four or more threes in an offensive showcase. Tatum has connected on four or more shots from deep in 29 outings this season, doing so in four of his last seven contests. Tatum has tallied 25 or more points in six of his last 10 appearances.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
