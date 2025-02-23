Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum News: Near triple-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 1:00pm

Tatum finished Sunday's 118-105 win over the Knicks with 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Tatum's elite all-around game was on full display during Sunday's matinee, leading the Celtics in all three major stat categories and falling one assist shy from logging his second triple-double in as many games and third of the season. Boston is currently on a five-game winning streak, and over that span, Tatum has averaged 29.0 points on 46.4 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 36.7 minutes per game. He'll look to help extend the Celtics' win streak to six games Tuesday against the Raptors.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

