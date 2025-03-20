Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:09pm

Tatum (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum has missed two of the Celtics' last five games due to right knee tendinopathy, but the star forward should be available to handle his regular workload Friday. This is especially true since Jaylen Brown (back) will be sidelined. Tatum has been averaging 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game since the start of March.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
