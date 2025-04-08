Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Playing against Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tatum (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum was one of several Boston players who were listed as questionable for this contest, but the star forward will suit up and handle his regular workload on offense as the Celtics' go-to option on offense. Tatum is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
