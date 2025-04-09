Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Pours in 32 in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Tatum finished with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime win over New York.

The Celtics went with a short bench Tuesday, and it got even shorter as Jaylen Brown sat out the fourth quarter and OT, but Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis (with a team-high 34 points) were able to drag Boston across the finish line. Over 14 appearances since the beginning of March, Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 8.1 boards, 6.5 assists, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now