Jayson Tatum News: Pours in 32 in OT win

Tatum finished with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime win over New York.

The Celtics went with a short bench Tuesday, and it got even shorter as Jaylen Brown sat out the fourth quarter and OT, but Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis (with a team-high 34 points) were able to drag Boston across the finish line. Over 14 appearances since the beginning of March, Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 8.1 boards, 6.5 assists, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals.