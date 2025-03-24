Jayson Tatum News: Sniffs triple-double

Tatum totaled 30 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly woeful from three-point range, but that won't matter much if he still reaches the 30-point mark. The star forward did more than just scoring, though, as he also ended just one board and one assist away from a triple-double. Tatum has been outstanding all season long and isn't slowing down in recent weeks, as he's averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of March.