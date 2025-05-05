Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Struggles from field in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 11:14pm

Tatum produced 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum struggled to find his rhythm, especially from the perimeter, ultimately ending with a Game 1 loss. Despite leading for the majority of the game, the Celtics came up short, affording New York the momentum heading into Game 2. Tatum will almost certainly come out with aggression when the two teams face off again Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now