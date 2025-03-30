Jayson Tatum News: Teases triple-double in return
Tatum ended Saturday's 121-111 win over the Spurs with a game-high 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 36 minutes.
In addition to leading all scorers on the night, Tatum fell a couple dimes short of his third triple-double of the season, instead settling for his 30th double-double -- the second time in his career he's recorded 30 or more. It was an impressive return from a one-game absence due to a nagging ankle injury, and the issue hasn't impacted his production when he's been on the court -- the 27-year-old superstar has scored at least 20 points in nine straight appearances, averaging 29.6 points, 7.9 boards, 6.9 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
