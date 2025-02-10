Jayson Tatum News: Will play Monday
Tatum (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tatum was absent from Monday's shootaround, but the star forward will give it a go in this one and should handle a huge workload on offense with Jaylen Brown (knee) sidelined. Tatum is averaging 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in four outings this month.
