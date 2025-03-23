Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Tatum (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Portland, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum will shake off a questionable tag due to lingering right knee tendinopathy and suit up for his second consecutive contest Sunday. Over his last five outings, the superstar forward has averaged 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 38.4 minutes per contest. He has shot 44.0 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep in that five-game span.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
