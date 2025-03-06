Jayson Tatum News: Will play vs. Philadelphia
Tatum (shoulder) has been cleared to play Thursday against the 76ers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers, Tatum will return to the floor Thursday for the Celtics. The superstar forward came three assists shy of a triple-double in his last game for Boston and will look to get right back on track against Philadelphia.
