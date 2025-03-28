Jayson Tatum News: Will play vs. San Antonio

Tatum (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Suns due to an ankle injury, Tatum will be back on the floor for the defending NBA champions Saturday in San Antonio. The superstar forward is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a career-high 6.0 assists per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.